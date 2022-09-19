Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Abraham Kamerman, Lt. Bertrand Toone and Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, pose for a photo after rescuing a 72-year-old overdue boater and transporting him to Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport in Los Fresnos, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022. The helicopter crew located the overdue boater on his vessel, which was aground near Green Island, after his wife reported he had not returned from a fishing trip as scheduled. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:24
    VIRIN: 220919-G-G0108-1001
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Texas
    Air Station Corpus Christi

