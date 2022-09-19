Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas

Petty Officer 2nd Class Abraham Kamerman, Lt. Bertrand Toone and Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, pose for a photo after rescuing a 72-year-old overdue boater and transporting him to Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport in Los Fresnos, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022. The helicopter crew located the overdue boater on his vessel, which was aground near Green Island, after his wife reported he had not returned from a fishing trip as scheduled. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

