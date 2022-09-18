N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex

Soldiers with the N.J. Army National Guard teamed up with Soldiers from the U.S. Army Security Force Assistance Brigade to advise and prepare the Albanian Armed Forces for a critical NATO Validation Exercise which took place in Bize, Tirana, Albania on September 15, 2022. The New Jersey National Guard continues an over 20-year state partnership with Albania, while the SFAB Soldiers have been in country since April, embedded with the Albanian Light Infantry Battalion Group.

