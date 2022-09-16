Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex [Image 1 of 5]

    N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex

    BIZE, TIRANE, ALBANIA

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the N.J. Army National Guard teamed up with Soldiers from the U.S. Army Security Force Assistance Brigade to advise and prepare the Albanian Armed Forces for a critical NATO Validation Exercise which took place in Bize, Tirana, Albania on September 15, 2022. The New Jersey National Guard continues an over 20-year state partnership with Albania, while the SFAB Soldiers have been in country since April, embedded with the Albanian Light Infantry Battalion Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:14
    Photo ID: 7424492
    VIRIN: 220916-A-RX235-960
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: BIZE, TIRANE, AL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex
    N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex
    N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex
    N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex
    N.J. National Guard Teams Up with U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO Valex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    N.J. National Guard Teams Up With U.S. Army SFAB To Support Albanian NATO CREVAL

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    EUCOM
    Army National Guard
    NJ National Guard
    US Embassy Tirana
    US Army SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT