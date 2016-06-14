Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retreat Ceremony pays tribute to POW/MIA members

    Retreat Ceremony pays tribute to POW/MIA members

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler Marines and Airmen participate in the POW/MIA Retreat Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 16, 2022. The event, hosted by the Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 652, is held annually to raise awareness and pay tribute to all prisoners of war and the military members still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2016
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 18:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retreat Ceremony pays tribute to POW/MIA members, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Retreat Ceremony"
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

