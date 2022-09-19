220919-N-KL637-1174 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), center, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), left, and the Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) sail in formation as Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 performs a flyover during combined operations in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 19, 2022. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7424283 VIRIN: 220919-N-KL637-1174 Resolution: 6868x4584 Size: 874.94 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.