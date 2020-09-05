An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew rescues a 58-year-old man from an oil tanker 50 miles south of Galveston, Texas. The captain of the tanker requested a Coast Guard medevac after the victim—a tanker crewmember—experienced symptoms of a heart attack. The Coast Guard is recognized worldwide as a leader in the field of search and rescue. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, "Rescue near Galveston," John Ward, acrylic, 15 x 20
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7424278
|VIRIN:
|220920-G-G0007-031
|Resolution:
|7812x4050
|Size:
|12.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, "Rescue near Galveston," John Ward (31 of 30), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
