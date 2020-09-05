Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, "Rescue near Galveston," John Ward (31 of 30)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, &quot;Rescue near Galveston,&quot; John Ward (31 of 30)

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2020

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew rescues a 58-year-old man from an oil tanker 50 miles south of Galveston, Texas. The captain of the tanker requested a Coast Guard medevac after the victim—a tanker crewmember—experienced symptoms of a heart attack. The Coast Guard is recognized worldwide as a leader in the field of search and rescue. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, "Rescue near Galveston," John Ward, acrylic, 15 x 20

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:20
    Photo ID: 7424278
    VIRIN: 220920-G-G0007-031
    Resolution: 7812x4050
    Size: 12.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, "Rescue near Galveston," John Ward (31 of 30), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    helicopter
    Houston
    John Ward
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT