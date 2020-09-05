US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, "Rescue near Galveston," John Ward (31 of 30)

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew rescues a 58-year-old man from an oil tanker 50 miles south of Galveston, Texas. The captain of the tanker requested a Coast Guard medevac after the victim—a tanker crewmember—experienced symptoms of a heart attack. The Coast Guard is recognized worldwide as a leader in the field of search and rescue. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202031, "Rescue near Galveston," John Ward, acrylic, 15 x 20

