    Army Veterans visit the 139th [Image 7 of 7]

    Army Veterans visit the 139th

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Army Veterans from the 44th Engineer Battalion visit the 139th Airlift Wing, Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 15, 2022. The visitors toured a C-130 Hercules and learned about the the mission of the 139th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    TAGS

    Vietnam Veterans
    Missouri Air National Guard
    veterans
    USAF
    base tour
    139th AW

