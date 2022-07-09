USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits the Adriatic Sea

220916-N-N0777-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, flies over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sept. 7, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Kelli Wise)
