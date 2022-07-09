Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits the Adriatic Sea

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits the Adriatic Sea

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220916-N-N0777-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 7, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, flies over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Sept. 7, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Kelli Wise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 13:44
    Photo ID: 7423874
    VIRIN: 220916-N-N0777-1001
    Resolution: 2904x4352
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits the Adriatic Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    George H.W. Bush
    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    CVN77
    GHWBCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT