    Drug Detection: ONR SCOUT Tests Tech for Monitoring Illicit Maritime Cargo

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Warren Duffie 

    Office of Naval Research

    Vessels participate in an ONR SCOUT-sponsored experimentation event at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, at the entrance of the Chesapeake Bay.

    The goal of the event was to find creative solutions to pinpoint “dark targets” — aircraft or watercraft operating with little to no radio-frequency signatures — found in maritime operating areas covered by the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S). It sought ways to use unmanned technologies to expand intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities beyond those of traditional maritime patrol aircraft.

    ONR SCOUT is an ongoing, multiagency experimentation campaign for identifying alternative ways to bring unmanned technologies to warfighter problems, operationalize them and bring them to scale. SCOUT is committed to getting nontraditional, commercial-off-the-shelf, government-developed and/or government-sponsored technologies to the fleet rapidly.

    U.S. Navy photo by Max Hopkins, Demonstration Assessment Team, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

