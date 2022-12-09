FORT CARSON, Colo. — Saints receiver Noah Upshur, right, races to the end zone to score the first touchdown of the game during intramural football action Sept. 12, 2022, at the Mountain Post Sports Complex. (Photo by Walt Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:57 Photo ID: 7423841 VIRIN: 220912-A-ON894-002 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 5.62 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team starts season undefeated [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.