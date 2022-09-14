More than 500 Airmen assigned to the 323rd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept 14-15, 2022. Col. Lauren A. Courchaine, Commander, 37th Training Wing, reviewed the ceremony (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7423679
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-EU579-2058
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
