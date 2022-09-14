Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 28 of 32]

    323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 500 Airmen assigned to the 323rd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept 14-15, 2022. Col. Lauren A. Courchaine, Commander, 37th Training Wing, reviewed the ceremony (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:05
    Photo ID: 7423679
    VIRIN: 220914-F-EU579-2058
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    BMT graduation

