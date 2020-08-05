Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202003, "By dawn's early light," Dennis Boom (3 of 30)

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew prepares for a training flight at Opalocka Executive Airport in Opa-locka, Fla. The air station operates a fleet of five MH-65D Helicopters and five HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202003, "By dawn's early light," Dennis Boom, oil, 18 x 24

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 10:28
    Photo ID: 7423581
    VIRIN: 220919-G-G0007-003
    Resolution: 6539x4860
    Size: 14.53 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202003, "By dawn's early light," Dennis Boom (3 of 30), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircraft
    District 7
    Dennis Boom
    GOGAP artwork

