USNS Burlington Conducts Ship Tour for Dominican Republic Sailors

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - (Sept. 9, 2022) – Douglas Casavant, left, ship’s master of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), conducts a tour for Dominican Republic Sailors at the bridge during a theater security cooperation event in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sept. 9, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by OS2 Anthony Paccione/Released)

