    USNS Burlington Conducts Ship Tour for Dominican Republic Sailors

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220909-N-N3764-0025
    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - (Sept. 9, 2022) – Dominican Republic Rear Adm. Segundo Ventura Garcia, right, and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Prado, center, speak with Douglas Casavant, the ship’s master of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) at a tour of the ship during a theater security cooperation event in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sept. 9, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by OS2 Anthony Paccione/Released)

    TAGS

    Tour
    Dominican Republic Navy
    USNS Burlington
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

