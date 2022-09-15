U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, speaks with Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 15, 2022. Martin rode with patrolmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron to better understand the roles and responsibilities involved with providing base security for a large coastal perimeter. The 6th SFS Marine Patrol unit is the only fully operational, 24/7 unit in the Air Force, and is responsible for protecting one of the largest coastal restricted areas in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 09:51 Photo ID: 7423564 VIRIN: 220915-F-CC148-1199 Resolution: 5369x3356 Size: 1.6 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill welcomes Major General Martin [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.