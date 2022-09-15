Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill welcomes Major General Martin [Image 9 of 9]

    MacDill welcomes Major General Martin

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, speaks with Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 15, 2022. Martin rode with patrolmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron to better understand the roles and responsibilities involved with providing base security for a large coastal perimeter. The 6th SFS Marine Patrol unit is the only fully operational, 24/7 unit in the Air Force, and is responsible for protecting one of the largest coastal restricted areas in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill welcomes Major General Martin [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

