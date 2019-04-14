Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201929,"Artist's Sketchbook # 25-30," Robert Selby (29 of 40)

    04.14.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    In 2018, COGAP artist Robert Selby visited Sector San Juan where he deployed abroad the Joseph Tezanos from May 5 to May 17. During his stay on board, the artist created a sketchbook of some 36 drawings which captured life aboard the ship and the important work being done by the officers and crew. These were mounted and framed on six panels. Shown here is the fifth of the six panels. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201929,"Artist's Sketchbook # 25-30," Robert Selby, pencil/mixed media, 20 x 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201929,"Artist's Sketchbook # 25-30," Robert Selby (29 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

