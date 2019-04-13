Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201923, "Heat and beat competition," Rebecca Rebar (23 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Damage Controlman aboard the Cutter Spar in Juneau, Alaska, competes in the Buoy Tender Roundup Olympics by heating a shackle during the heat and beat competition. The Buoy Tender Olympics blends competition and camaraderie with the day-to-day work crews are required to perform. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201923, "Heat and beat competition," Rebecca Rebar, acrylic, 28 x 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201923, "Heat and beat competition," Rebecca Rebar (23 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    damage control
    buoy
    COGAP artwork
    Rebecca Rebar
    ATON competition

