US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201923, "Heat and beat competition," Rebecca Rebar (23 of 40)

A Damage Controlman aboard the Cutter Spar in Juneau, Alaska, competes in the Buoy Tender Roundup Olympics by heating a shackle during the heat and beat competition. The Buoy Tender Olympics blends competition and camaraderie with the day-to-day work crews are required to perform. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201923, "Heat and beat competition," Rebecca Rebar, acrylic, 28 x 20
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 08:41
|Photo ID:
|7423410
|VIRIN:
|220919-G-G0007-023
|Resolution:
|4665x6431
|Size:
|14.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
