USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Crew-Served Weapons Shoot

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Tutt, right, from Camden, Arkansas, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Sept. 12, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

