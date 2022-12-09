220912-N-GF955-1178

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Ensign Jacob Levine, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), fires an M9 Beretta pistol during a small arms range on the flight deck, Sept. 12, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 07:24 Photo ID: 7423345 VIRIN: 220912-N-GF955-1178 Resolution: 3037x2025 Size: 997.76 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Weapons Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.