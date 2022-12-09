USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Weapons Shoot

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIC SEA

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    BALTIC SEA (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Ensign Jacob Levine, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), fires an M9 Beretta pistol during a small arms range on the flight deck, Sept. 12, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    NATO
    KEARSARGE ARG
    TF612
    US Europe and North Africa Command
    USNAVEU

