Ground Sensor Platoon | 3d Intelligence Battalion

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Davino, a rifleman with Ground Sensor Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts a patrol during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. GSP is a scalable specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air Ground Task Force commanders’ advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid in force protection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sergeant Manuel A. Serrano)

