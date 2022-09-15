U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden

Swedish Marine Staff Sgt. Simon Abrahamsson, Operations Officer and Range Chief, 2d Swedish Marine Battalion, observes the conduct of a life fire and movement range conducted by U.S. Marines and sailors of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley)

