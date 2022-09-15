Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden

    BERGA, SWEDEN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, engages targets during a live fire and movement range during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 05:43
    Photo ID: 7423184
    VIRIN: 220915-M-LW201-1004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: BERGA, SE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT William Reckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden
    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden
    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden
    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden
    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden
    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden
    U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArchipelagoEndeavor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT