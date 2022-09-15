U.S. Marine Infantry Live Fire in Sweden

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Seth Smith, automatic rifleman, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, engages targets with his M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, during a live fire and movement range during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley)

