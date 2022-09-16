Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Hosts OMBUDSMAN Appreciation Dinner [Image 4 of 7]

    CFAY Hosts OMBUDSMAN Appreciation Dinner

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) Cdr. David Kim, command chaplain onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), delivers the invocation during the 2022 Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner hosted by the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Hosts OMBUDSMAN Appreciation Dinner [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Ombudsman
    CFAY
    Appreciation Dinner
    CNRJ
    2022

