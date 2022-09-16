YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2022) Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band ensemble perform during the 2022 Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) at the installation’s Officers Club. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 02:49 Photo ID: 7423099 VIRIN: 220916-N-RG232-1027 Resolution: 4210x2802 Size: 4.68 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Hosts OMBUDSMAN Appreciation Dinner [Image 7 of 7], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.