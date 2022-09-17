Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Jungle Training

Staff Sgt. Daudi Ola, a squad leader assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division exchanges military experience with a New Zealand soldier during Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 17, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

