    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Jungle Training [Image 15 of 21]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Jungle Training

    FIJI

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Jacob Miller, a squad leader assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division narrates a hasty ambush technique to New Zealand and Fijian soldiers during Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 17, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022
    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Jungle Training [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

