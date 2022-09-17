Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Jungle Training

SFC Alex Sturm, a platoon sergeant assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division instructs New Zealand and Fijian soldiers on American jungle tactics during Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 17, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022