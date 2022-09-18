Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling

A New Zealand Soldier checks his descent route before rappelling down a rock face as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
