USS Antietam (CG 54) Corpsman Conducts Inventory

220524-N-NY362-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (May. 24, 2022) Hospital Corpsman Timothy Tampus, from Cebu, Philippines, conducts inventory of a corpsman bag aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA