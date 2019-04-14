Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201920, "Drop launch ready," Karen Loew (20 of 40)

    04.14.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Crew aboard a small boat is lowered from the Coast Guard National Security Cutter (NSC) Bertholf during a counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for drug interdiction on the high seas. NSCs—among the largest cutters in the service—are 418 feet long and have three small boats which can be lowered from the side or stern. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201920, "Drop launch ready," Karen Loew, oil, 24 x 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201920, "Drop launch ready," Karen Loew (20 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSC
    Cutter Bertholf
    Karen Loew
    COGAP artwork
    illegal drug interdiction

