US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201920, "Drop launch ready," Karen Loew (20 of 40)

Crew aboard a small boat is lowered from the Coast Guard National Security Cutter (NSC) Bertholf during a counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for drug interdiction on the high seas. NSCs—among the largest cutters in the service—are 418 feet long and have three small boats which can be lowered from the side or stern. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201920, "Drop launch ready," Karen Loew, oil, 24 x 18

