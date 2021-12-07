Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) change of command ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Lcdr. James Provost, Capt. Arex Avanni, and Lt. Joseph Blinsky pose for a photo following the change of command ceremony held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West)

    This work, USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    Sector Honolulu
    District 14

