    Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo Overview

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Overview of Joint Base Andrews Air and Space Expo 2022 at Joint Base Andrews, Md, Sept. 18th, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 16:02
    Photo ID: 7422835
    VIRIN: 220918-F-AX535-0122
    Resolution: 7842x5228
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo Overview, by SrA Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    AFHeritage
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE
    Air and Space Expo 2022

