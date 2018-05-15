Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201821, "The work never ends," Robert Semler (21 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Two Coast Guard members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby which is homeported in St. Petersburg, Fla., perform deck maintenance. This seemingly modest task is often unseen but vital in keeping the service’s fleet seaworthy and afloat. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201821, "The work never ends," Robert Semler, oil, 18 x 28

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201821, "The work never ends," Robert Semler (21 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    District 7
    COGAP artwork
    Cutter Joshua Appleby
    Robert Semler

