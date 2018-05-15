US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201821, "The work never ends," Robert Semler (21 of 28)

Two Coast Guard members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby which is homeported in St. Petersburg, Fla., perform deck maintenance. This seemingly modest task is often unseen but vital in keeping the service’s fleet seaworthy and afloat. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201821, "The work never ends," Robert Semler, oil, 18 x 28

