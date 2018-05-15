US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201818, "Learning the ropes," Crissie Murphy (18 of 28)

The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle serves as a seagoing classroom for cadets and officer candidates from the Coast Guard Academy. To maneuver the Eagle under sail, the crew must handle more than 22,000 square feet of sail and five miles of rigging. Over 200 lines control the sails and yards, and every crew-member, cadet and officer candidate must become intimately familiar with the name, operation, and function of each line. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201818, "Learning the ropes," Crissie Murphy, acrylic, 16 x 20

