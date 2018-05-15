Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201818, "Learning the ropes," Crissie Murphy (18 of 28)

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle serves as a seagoing classroom for cadets and officer candidates from the Coast Guard Academy. To maneuver the Eagle under sail, the crew must handle more than 22,000 square feet of sail and five miles of rigging. Over 200 lines control the sails and yards, and every crew-member, cadet and officer candidate must become intimately familiar with the name, operation, and function of each line. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201818, "Learning the ropes," Crissie Murphy, acrylic, 16 x 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201818, "Learning the ropes," Crissie Murphy (18 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy
    training
    District 1
    Cutter Eagle
    COGAP artwork
    Crissie Murphy

