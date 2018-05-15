Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201814, "Rocky rescue," Karen Loew (14 of 28)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201814, &quot;Rocky rescue,&quot; Karen Loew (14 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A crewmember pulls a young child to a Coast Guard vessel, rescuing him, his father and another man, all stranded aboard their small boat when it ran aground on a jetty near Mayport, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard is considered the world leader in search and rescues and saves 3,650 lives and conducts 16,425 search and rescue cases on average every year. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201814, "Rocky rescue," Karen Loew, oil, 14 x 18

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 12:13
    Photo ID: 7422642
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-014
    Resolution: 4721x3686
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201814, "Rocky rescue," Karen Loew (14 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    District 7
    Karen Loew
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT