US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201814, "Rocky rescue," Karen Loew (14 of 28)

A crewmember pulls a young child to a Coast Guard vessel, rescuing him, his father and another man, all stranded aboard their small boat when it ran aground on a jetty near Mayport, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard is considered the world leader in search and rescues and saves 3,650 lives and conducts 16,425 search and rescue cases on average every year. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201814, "Rocky rescue," Karen Loew, oil, 14 x 18

