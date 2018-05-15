Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201812, "Surfing Coast Guard style," Gordon Kribs

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201812, &quot;Surfing Coast Guard style,&quot; Gordon Kribs (12 of 28)

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    In rough seas just north of Newport, Ore., a 47-foot motor lifeboat navigates toward shore. The crew is trained to respond to distress calls and maritime emergencies during storms that create high and turbulent seas with surf often over 15 feet in height. Surfmen are the service’s most proficient small boat operators. There 19 surf stations in the service. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201812, "Surfing Coast Guard style," Gordon Kribs, oil, 20 x 20

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201812, "Surfing Coast Guard style," Gordon Kribs (12 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    motor lifeboat
    surf
    COGAP artwork
    Gordon Kribs

