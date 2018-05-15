US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201812, "Surfing Coast Guard style," Gordon Kribs (12 of 28)

In rough seas just north of Newport, Ore., a 47-foot motor lifeboat navigates toward shore. The crew is trained to respond to distress calls and maritime emergencies during storms that create high and turbulent seas with surf often over 15 feet in height. Surfmen are the service’s most proficient small boat operators. There 19 surf stations in the service. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201812, "Surfing Coast Guard style," Gordon Kribs, oil, 20 x 20

