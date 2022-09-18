78th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Sint-Oedenrode

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) color guard presents the colors during the official ceremony of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Location: SINT-OEDENRODE, NL