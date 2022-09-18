78th Commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Sint-Oedenrode

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Williams, commander of 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gives a speech during the official ceremony of the 78th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2022. As the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commemorate Market Garden 78, the 101st will continue to remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia)

