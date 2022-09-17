Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Néstor Jiménez

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, we would like to highlight Tech. Sgt. Néstor Jiménez, a Traffic Management Specialist with the 171st Traffic Management Office. Néstor, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, has been in the Air Force for 24 years and has served in four different career fields. Having an interest in aircraft and wanting to expand on his English skills, Néstor said the Air Force was the best way to learn and have a job at the same time. Outside of the Air Force, Néstor likes watching sports, especially boxing and baseball. He also enjoys spending time with his family and friends. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    Hispanic Heritage Month

