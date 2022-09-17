Airman Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Néstor Jiménez

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, we would like to highlight Tech. Sgt. Néstor Jiménez, a Traffic Management Specialist with the 171st Traffic Management Office. Néstor, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, has been in the Air Force for 24 years and has served in four different career fields. Having an interest in aircraft and wanting to expand on his English skills, Néstor said the Air Force was the best way to learn and have a job at the same time. Outside of the Air Force, Néstor likes watching sports, especially boxing and baseball. He also enjoys spending time with his family and friends. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

