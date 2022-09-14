Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) engineering department [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) engineering department

    RED SEA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220914-N-EH998-1023 RED SEA (Sept. 14, 2022) Sailors conduct aircraft firefighting drills aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Red Sea, Sept. 14. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Location: RED SEA
    USS Nitze (DDG 94) conduct aircraft firefighting drills
    USS Nitze (DDG 94) engineering department

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    Guided-missile destroyer
    (DDG 94)
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)

