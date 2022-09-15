Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) engineering department [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) engineering department

    RED SEA

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220915-N-EH998-1021 RED SEA (Sept. 15, 2022) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class William Reno makes name tags aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Red Sea, Sept. 15. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Location: RED SEA
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    (DDG 94)
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)

