USS Nitze (DDG 94) engineering department

220915-N-EH998-1033 RED SEA (Sept. 15, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Wenwei Chen welds a metal frame aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Red Sea, Sept. 15. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 Location: RED SEA