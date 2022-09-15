USS Nitze (DDG 94) engineering department

220915-N-EH998-1040 RED SEA (Sept. 15, 2022) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Kristen Shriver conducts supply inventory aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Red Sea, Sept. 15. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

