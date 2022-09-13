A 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team inspects an air-to-ground missile on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. LOLA operations consist of loading live ordnance on A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in an authorized area on the flightline, away from people and buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7422431
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PV484-1141
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT