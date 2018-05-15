US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201811, "Stronger together, Tom Hedderich (11 of 28)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201811, &quot;Stronger together, Tom Hedderich (11 of 28)

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii conduct a practice formation flight around the Island of Oahu. The helicopter aircrews practice proficiency with multiple air assets flying simultaneously. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201811, "Stronger together, Tom Hedderich, watercolor, 11 x 17

