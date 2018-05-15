US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201811, "Stronger together, Tom Hedderich (11 of 28)

Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii conduct a practice formation flight around the Island of Oahu. The helicopter aircrews practice proficiency with multiple air assets flying simultaneously. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201811, "Stronger together, Tom Hedderich, watercolor, 11 x 17

