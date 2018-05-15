Service members from the Coast Guard Cutter Pelican offload nearly a ton of cocaine, estimated to have a street value of $23 million. The action took place in St. Petersburg, Fla., homeport of the cutter. The illegal drugs and three suspected smugglers were interdicted by a Coast Guard tactical law enforcement detachment which was deployed at the time aboard the Canadian Navy Ship Moncton during a Caribbean patrol. Canada and the U.S., along with other countries, participate in this vital law enforcement operation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201809, "Coast Guard offloads cocaine," Amy Digi, oil, 18 x 24
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7422274
|VIRIN:
|220617-G-G0007-009
|Resolution:
|4863x3654
|Size:
|9.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201809, "Coast Guard offloads cocaine," Amy Digi (9 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
