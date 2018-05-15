Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201809, "Coast Guard offloads cocaine," Amy Digi (9 of 28)

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Service members from the Coast Guard Cutter Pelican offload nearly a ton of cocaine, estimated to have a street value of $23 million. The action took place in St. Petersburg, Fla., homeport of the cutter. The illegal drugs and three suspected smugglers were interdicted by a Coast Guard tactical law enforcement detachment which was deployed at the time aboard the Canadian Navy Ship Moncton during a Caribbean patrol. Canada and the U.S., along with other countries, participate in this vital law enforcement operation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201809, "Coast Guard offloads cocaine," Amy Digi, oil, 18 x 24

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7422274
    VIRIN: 220617-G-G0007-009
    Resolution: 4863x3654
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201809, "Coast Guard offloads cocaine," Amy Digi (9 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cocaine
    COGAP artwork
    illegal drug interdiction
    Amy Digi
    Cutter Pelican

