Service members from the Coast Guard Cutter Pelican offload nearly a ton of cocaine, estimated to have a street value of $23 million. The action took place in St. Petersburg, Fla., homeport of the cutter. The illegal drugs and three suspected smugglers were interdicted by a Coast Guard tactical law enforcement detachment which was deployed at the time aboard the Canadian Navy Ship Moncton during a Caribbean patrol. Canada and the U.S., along with other countries, participate in this vital law enforcement operation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201809, "Coast Guard offloads cocaine," Amy Digi, oil, 18 x 24

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2018 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7422274 VIRIN: 220617-G-G0007-009 Resolution: 4863x3654 Size: 9.98 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201809, "Coast Guard offloads cocaine," Amy Digi (9 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.