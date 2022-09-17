USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

220917-N-WU964-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, launches on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

