    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220917-N-UF592-1137 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors raise a barricade during a flight deck drill the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. A barricade is used for emergency landings when an aircraft does not have a functioning tail hook or landing gear. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills [Image 14 of 14], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

