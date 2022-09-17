Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220917-N-WU964-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors prepare to launch an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7422267
    VIRIN: 220917-N-WU964-1023
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 867.25 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 14 of 14], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    CVN 76
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CONAC

